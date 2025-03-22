Knicks’ Brunson doing light work on the court, out at least another week with ankle sprain

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson is doing some work on the court as he recovers from a sprained right ankle that will keep the New York Knicks All-Star out until at least the final two weeks of the regular season. The Knicks added Saturday that Brunson’s status would be updated again in about a week. The regular season ends April 13. Brunson was set to miss his eighth straight game Saturday night against Washington since he was hurt in a loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6.

