Knell, BYU hold off Oklahoma State rally early in 2nd half on way to 85-69 win

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Trevin Knell scored 13 of his 18 points before halftime and BYU ended its three-game losing streak by beating Oklahoma State 85-69. Jamyron Keller and Bryce Thompson scored 15 points apiece for Oklahoma State. The Cougars built a 17-6 lead and never trailed. BYU went on an offensive onslaught and outscored the Cowboys 25-9 in a 10-minute span and led 42-15 after Dawson Baker made two free throws with 3:23 before halftime. But after an 8 of 31 (25.8%) shooting performance in the first half, Oklahoma State started the half on a blistering 22-5 run in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the second half and drew within 51-48 on 8-for-10 shooting with Keller going 3 for 3 from 3-point range.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.