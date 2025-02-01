Knee injury sidelines Zeigler for No. 8 Tennessee against No. 5 Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee senior point guard Zakai Zeigler will see his streak of 51 consecutive starts end Saturday when the No. 8 Volunteers take on No. 5 Florida. Zeigler sustained a right knee injury late in the first half of Tuesday night’s loss to Kentucky. He played the entire second half but did not practice Thursday. According to a Tennessee spokesperson, his status is considered day to day. Zeigler is averaging 12.3 points and is leading the SEC with 7.4 assists.

