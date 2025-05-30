Knapp improves to 13-0, leads No. 5 seed Tar Heels past Holy Cross 4-0 in regional

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jake Knapp scattered four hits over 8 1/3 innings and fifth-seeded North Carolina opened the NCAA Tournament with a 4-0 win over Holy Cross on Friday in the Chapel Hill Regional.

Knapp (13-0) threw a career-high 119 pitches and exited for Walker McDuffie when Chris Baillargeon got the fourth hit for the Crusaders in the ninth inning.

North Carolina (43-12), hosting its 13th regional while making its 37th NCAA appearance, matches up with the winner of the Nebraska-Oklahoma game and Holy Cross (31-26) meets the loser on Saturday.

The Tar Heels only had seven hits but bunched them together. Gavin Gallaher had a one-out triple in the fourth and Hunter Stokely singled him home. With two outs, Tyson Bass had an RBI double and Sam Angelo singled in Bass.

Jackson Van De Brake had a double to lead off the fifth and Gallaher’s single drove him home.

The defense helped Knapp, who walked three and struck out seven, with three double plays. Knapp induced a shallow fly to center and followed with a strikeout after Holy Cross loaded the bases in the sixth.

Danny Macchiarola (9-5) allowed all of the Tar Heels runs and hits before Derek Volz threw 3 2/3 innings of hitless relief, though he issued three walks.

Holy Cross won the Patriot League regular-season and tournament for the first time ever to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 and 12th time overall.

