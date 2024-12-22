Klubnik not enough to carry Clemson over Texas in homecoming playoff loss

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cade Klubnik carved up the Texas defense Saturday night like nobody else this season, just not enough to complete a spectacular homecoming. Klubnik, Clemson’s junior quarterback from Austin, passed for 336 yards, the most by a Texas opponent this season, and three touchdowns. He directed a second-half comeback that gave No. 12 seeded Clemson a chance to overtake No. 5 Texas after falling behind by 18 at halftime.But the Tigers fell short, losing the College Football Playoff game 38-24.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.