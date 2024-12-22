Klubnik not enough to carry Clemson over Texas in homecoming playoff loss

By MARK ROSNER The Associated Press
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass as he is pressured by Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) during the first half in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cade Klubnik carved up the Texas defense Saturday night like nobody else this season, just not enough to complete a spectacular homecoming. Klubnik, Clemson’s junior quarterback from Austin, passed for 336 yards, the most by a Texas opponent this season, and three touchdowns. He directed a second-half comeback that gave No. 12 seeded Clemson a chance to overtake No. 5 Texas after falling behind by 18 at halftime.But the Tigers fell short, losing the College Football Playoff game 38-24.

