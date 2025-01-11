Klopp watches second-tier Paris FC as part of new Red Bull role

PARIS (AP) — Jürgen Klopp was in the crowd to watch second-tier Paris FC as part of his new role with Red Bull. The former Liverpool manager is now head of global soccer for Red Bull’s group of clubs. Among his tasks is turning Paris FC into a leading club in France under the ownership of France’s richest family, the Arnaults of luxury empire LVMH. The family’s takeover of the second-tier club includes bringing the energy drinks giant on board as a minority stakeholder, which is where Klopp fits in to provide his strategic vision. Paris FC beat Amiens 1-0.

