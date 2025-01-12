Klopp smiles broadly as Leipzig defeats Werder Bremen 4-2 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Jürgen Klopp watched with a bright broad smile as Leipzig defeated Werder Bremen 4-2 to reclaim fourth place in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Former Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz coach Klopp took over his new duties as Red Bull’s head of the global soccer on Jan. 1. He took the first chance to see the energy drinks manufacturer’s German representative in competitive action. Klopp can have had few complaints as he watched Xavi Simons open the scoring and then cancel Mitchell Weiser’s response, before Benjamin Šeško made it 3-1 with a brilliant strike from distance after the break. Leipzig substitute Christoph Baumgartner scored in the final minute before Bremen’s Oliver Burke scored in stoppage time. Stuttgart plays at Augsburg later.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.