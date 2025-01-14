Klopp slams ‘useless’ Club World Cup, says there are already too many games

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Red Bull head of global soccer Jürgen Klopp has slammed the Club World Cup, saying it is asking too much of overworked players. Despite Red Bull-backed Salzburg’s inclusion in FIFA’s expanded 32-team tournament in the United States next summer, Klopp says he doesn’t like the competition. Klopp says “I think it’s useless. It doesn’t help if you have no summer break.” He adds, “Who wins the tournament is the poorest winner of all time because he has to play the whole summer through and then the league starts again.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.