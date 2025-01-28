Kliff Kingsbury is expected to return for a 2nd season as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury is expected to return for a second season as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator. Kingsbury’s choice to spend more time on Dan Quinn’s staff coaching dynamic young quarterback Jayden Daniels had been anticipated for some time. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Kingsbury had attracted interest from the New Orleans Saints for their head-coaching vacancy but that he told them and other NFL teams he would be remaining with Washington. Kingsbury is still getting paid by the Arizona Cardinals for three more years after signing an extension with them in 2022 and getting fired after that season.

