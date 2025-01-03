KK Deans scores 20, Kennedy Todd-Williams adds 19 and No. 25 Ole Miss women beat Auburn 85-58

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — KK Deans scored 20 points and made four 3-pointers, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 11 of her 19 points at the free-throw line and No. 25 Mississippi beat Auburn 85-58 to begin SEC play. Ole Miss built a double-digit lead a little more than six minutes into the game during a 12-0 run. The Rebels led 26-10 at the end of the first quarter and 45-20 at the break after Auburn went scoreless for the final four minutes of the first half. Tameiya Sadler gave Ole Miss its largest lead of the game at 64-34 with 2:01 left in the third. The Rebels scored 37 points off 29 Auburn turnovers. Freshman Sira Thienou had a team-high seven steals to go with 12 points and Todd-Williams added five steals.

