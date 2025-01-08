KJ Lewis scores career-high 21 as Arizona beats No. 21 West Virginia 75-56

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — KJ Lewis scored a career-high 21 points and Arizona beat No. 21 West Virginia 75-56. Jaden Bradley added 15 points and Anthony Dell’Orso scored 10 for the Wildcats, who have won five straight. Javon Small led West Virginia with 17 points. The Mountaineers, who entered the AP Top 25 this week for the first time in two years, were held to their lowest point total of the season. After West Virginia hit three straight 3-pointers to trim a 14-point deficit to five, Lewis scored seven points during an ensuing 11-0 run midway through the second half to push Arizona’s lead to 64-47.

