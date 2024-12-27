Kitchens will lead Tar Heels in Fenway Bowl against UConn. Another ex-Browns coach is standing by

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Belichick hasn’t taken over yet on the North Carolina sideline but he still looms over the program as the Tar Heels prepare to play UConn in the Fenway Bowl. A lot of the attention for Saturday’s game at Fenway Park is focused on the former New England Patriots coach returning to his old backyard for the first game since he was hired in Chapel Hill. It’s his first college coaching job ever after six Super Bowls and more NFL wins than anyone except for Don Shula. Former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is the interim coach for the bowl game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.