Kirby Yates can earn $100,000 as part of contract with Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Left-hander Kirby Yates can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses as part of his $13 million, one-year contract with the Dodgers. Yates gets a $3 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Jan. 30 and a $10 million salary this year. He would get $50,000 each for 50 and 55 relief appearances. The 37-year-old Yates went 7-2 with a career-low 1.17 ERA and 33 saves for Texas last year. He agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year deal with the Rangers in December 2023.

