Kings honor firefighters, first responders during 1st home game back after wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings honored firefighters and first responders in the first game back in their downtown arena since the catastrophic wildfires that devastated large parts of Los Angeles. The Kings were scheduled to face Calgary on Jan. 8, but that game was postponed due to the fires. Los Angeles then played its next five games on the road before returning home. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Kings wore LAFD caps during pregame warmups. Firefighters and first responders from various departments in the region were honored at center ice before the game. The Kings replaced their traditional logo at center ice with a graphic paying tribute to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

