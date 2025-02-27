Kings defenseman Drew Doughty out with lower-body injury, while Canucks’ Quinn Hughes returns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Doughty is day to day because of a lower-body injury that kept the defenseman out of the Los Angeles Kings’ game against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Doughty missed the first 47 games of the season after breaking his left ankle in a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 25. He made his season debut on Jan. 29, returning in time to be a late addition to join Canada at the 4 Nations Face-off. While Doughty sat out of the nationally televised game, the Canucks got their star defenseman Quinn Hughes back after missing six games because of an undisclosed injury.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.