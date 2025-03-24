Kings beat Bruins 7-2, set franchise record with 14th straight home game without regulation loss

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield scored for the seventh straight home game, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Boston Bruins 7-2 to set a franchise record with their 14th straight home game without a regulation loss. Anze Kopitar, Warren Foegele, Andrei Kuzmenko, Drew Doughty, Tanner Jeannot and Samuel Helenius also scored, and the Kings have won six in a row on home ice. Darcy Kuemper made 11 saves as he improved to 13-0-1 in his past 14 home starts. Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie scored, Jeremy Swayman made 16 saves, and the Bruins have dropped six straight as their postseason hopes continue to dwindle.

