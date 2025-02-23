King Kohli becomes fastest batter to reach 14,000 runs in ODI cricket

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Cricket great Virat Kohli became the fastest batter and third man to reach 14,000 runs in one-day international cricket before going on to hit a record-extending 51st century in the ODI format. Kohli started Sunday on 13,985 runs and was batting in his 287th innings in India’s Group A game against Pakistan at the Champions Trophy. He finished on 100 not out as India beat Pakistan by six wickets with 45 balls remaining. India’s Sachin Tendulkar was the previous quickest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, taking 350 innings. Arch rivals India and Pakistan played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium despite Pakistan hosting the tournament because India is playing its games in the United Arab Emirates.

