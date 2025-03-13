Kimmich commits his future to Bayern Munich with a new contract through 2029

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has signed a new four-year contract with the club after long-running talks. The Germany captain has been with Bayern since 2015, winning eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2020. Kimmich says he chose to extend because Bayern offered him “the best environment to achieve my sporting goals … I feel good here and I am not finished here yet.” Kimmich is the latest Bayern player to commit to a new contract after attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala, wing back Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer signed new deals last month.

