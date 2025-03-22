Kilde on the mend after surgery to repair shoulder, hopes to return before 2026 Olympics

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — While his downhill rivals finish the World Cup season, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is back in Innsbruck, Austria, with his left arm in a sling and limited to 30-minute walks. It’s all the fresh air the injured Norwegian ski racing great can manage as he finishes up a round of antibiotics to fight off potential infection in his shoulder. It’s pretty much all the walking his left hamstring can endure after doctors took a piece of the muscle so they could transplant it into his shoulder. Kilde, who hasn’t competed since his ski crash in January 2024, is hoping to be back in the starting gate before the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

