Kiki Rice scores 20 points as No. 1 UCLA beats Creighton 70-41 to stay unbeaten

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kiki Rice scored 20 points and No. 1 UCLA raced out to a big lead on the way to a 70-41 win over Creighton in the Invisalign Bay Area Women’s Classic, winning without best player Lauren Betts. Angela Dugalic added 13 points and 14 rebounds for her second double-double for the 12-0 Bruins, whose stingy defense made Creighton’s top shooters uncomfortable. Morgan Maly scored 15 points to lead the Bluejays, whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. The 6-foot-7 Betts sat out a second straight game with a leg injury she sustained against Long Beach State on Dec. 14. She averages 19.8 points and 10 rebounds.

