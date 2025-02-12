Kiké Hernández and World Series champion Dodgers finalize a $6.5 million, 1-year contract

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kiké Hernández and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $6.5 million, one-year contract that keeps the versatile infielder/outfielder with the World Series champions. The 33-year-old Hernández is entering his third straight season with the Dodgers and ninth overall. He hit .229 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs in 126 games last season, when he had a $4 million salary, and batted .294 with two homers and six RBIs in 14 postseason games. Hernández had a tiebreaking solo homer off San Diego’s Yu Darvish that put the Dodgers ahead to stay in the decisive second inning of NL Division Series Game 5. Hernández also spent 2015-20 with the Dodgers.

