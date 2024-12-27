Kicker Greg Zuerlein set to return for Jets, wide receiver Davante Adams optimistic about playing

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein will be activated from injured reserve and will play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Friday that Zuerlein is returning after missing seven games with a knee injury to his left, non-kicking leg. Zuerlein is officially listed as questionable to play. Wide receiver Davante Adams is also questionable, but likely to play after participating on a limited basis Friday because of a hip ailment. Cornerback Sauce Gardner is also questionable with a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams could return after missing last week with a hamstring injury.

