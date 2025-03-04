Kicker Brandon McManus is staying in Green Bay on a 3-year, $15.3 million deal, AP source says

Kicker Brandon McManus is staying with the Green Bay Packers after agreeing to a three-year, $15.3 million contract with a $5 million signing bonus, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the agreement.

McManus, 33, could have become an unrestricted free agent next week if he hadn’t agreed to terms. McManus stabilized the Packers’ kicking situation when he signed in October and took over for struggling rookie Brayden Narveson.

He went 20 of 21 on field goals and made all 30 of his extra-point attempts in 11 games. McManus converted game-winning kicks on the final play of each of his first two games with the Packers, making a 45-yarder in a 24-22 victory over the Houston Texans and a 24-yarder in a 27-24 win at Jacksonville.

McManus also became the first kicker to make two field goals at Lambeau Field from at least 55 yards in the same season.

He missed a 38-yard field goal while also making a 26-yarder in the Packers’ 22-10 wild-card playoff loss at Philadelphia.

McManus has made 82.2% of his field-goal attempts (273 of 332) during a career that began with the Denver Broncos (2014-22) and included a one-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2023).

His 2024 performance for Green Bay represented a major comeback after a turbulent offseason.

Two women sued McManus and the Jaguars in May 2024, alleging he sexually assaulted them when they were working as flight attendants on the Jaguars’ trip to London during the 2023 season. The women alleged that McManus tried to kiss one of them and rubbed up against both while they were working.

The Washington Commanders released McManus after the lawsuit was filed. The NFL investigated and didn’t find sufficient evidence that McManus had violated the league’s personal conduct policy, and the lawsuit was resolved by the time he signed with the Packers.

He’s the second veteran to agree to terms with the Packers this week ahead of free agency. The Packers announced Monday they had re-signed linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who started all 17 games last season and ranked second on the team with a career-high 97 tackles.

Although the Packers didn’t announce terms of that deal, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that McDuffie agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.