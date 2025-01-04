Kicker Bellenfan, linebacker Murdock lead Buffalo past Liberty 26-7 in Bahamas Bowl

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Upton Bellenfan kicked four field goals, linebacker Red Murdock led a dominant defense with 13 tackles and a pick six and Buffalo completed a turn-around season with a 26-7 win over Liberty in the Bahamas Bowl. The Bulls, 3-9 last season, finished 9-4 under first-year coach Pete Lembo and won their fourth-straight bowl game. They also became the first team to win the Bahamas Bowl twice. Bellenfant had a career-long 52-yard field goal in the first quarter and it was 9-0 at halftime. Al-Jay Henderson, who had 21 carries for 119 yards, scored on a 45-yard burst up the middle on the first possession of the second half to make it 16-0. Murdock intercepted a Nate Hampton pass and returned it 31 yards for a 26-0 lead. It was the third takeaway for the Bulls’ defense.

