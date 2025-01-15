Keyshawn Hall scores career-high 40, UCF beats Arizona State 95-89

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall made 10 of 10 from the free-throw line and scored a career-high 40 points to help UCF beat Arizona State 95-89. Hall was 13-of-18 shooting, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range, grabbed seven rebounds and had six assists. Hall’s three-point play made it 82-80 with 4:53 left and Arizona State never again led. Darius Johnson scored seven of his 18 points, and Hall added six, from there to seal it. BJ Freeman hit five 3s and finished with 26 points, both season highs, for Arizona State (10-6, 1-4). Freshamn Jayden Quaintance scored a career-high 20 on 8-of-11 shooting. Jaylin Sellers (back) and Moustapha Thiam (illness) didn’t play for UCF. ASU’s Joson Sanon did not play (ankle) for the third time in the past four games.

