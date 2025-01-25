Keyshawn Hall scores 26 points as UCF beats TCU by 27, 85-58

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 26 points and UCF led wire-to-wire while posting its largest margin of victory of the season and routing TCU 85-58 on Saturday.

UCF (13-6, 4-4 Big 12) came into the game after back-to-back losses to ranked opponents but wasted little time taking charge against the Horned Frogs, opening the game with a 13-0 run powered by three Hall 3-pointers. Vasean Alklette hit two free throws with 8:27 left in the first half to get TCU (10-9, 3-5) within six, 25-19, but UCF answered with an 11-0 run and pulled away steadily the rest of the way. The final margin of 27 points matched the Knights largest lead.

Named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week after his 40-point night in UCF’s 95-89 win over Arizona State, Hall scored 14 points in the first half and finished the game hitting 6 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, and converted 11 of 13 at the free-throw line. Moustapha Thiam finished with 16 points while blocking five shots. Jordan Ivy-Curry did not score until well into the second half, then knocked down three 3-pointers while grabbing six rebounds, dishing four assists and collecting three steals. Darius Johnson scored 15 points with five assists.

Allette scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists to lead TCU and was the lone Horned Frog to reach double-figure scoring.

UCF will travel to face No. 12 Kansas Tuesday. TCU plays at Texas Tech Wednesday.

