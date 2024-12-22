Keyshawn Hall scores 21, Jordan Ivy-Curry adds 19 and UCF beats Jacksonville 86-66

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall scored 21 points, Jordan Ivy-Curry added 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and UCF never trailed as the Knights beat Jacksonville 86-66 in the last nonconference game of the season. Hall made 5 of 7 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. Darius Johnson scored 12 points with five steals for UCF (9-2) and Moustapha Thiam scored 10. The Knights have won five in a row since they lost back-to-back games to then-No. 19 Wisconsin and LSU in late November. Robert McCray scored 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting for Jacksonville (6-6). Enrico Borio hit three 3s and finished with 11 points and three steals. Ivy-Curry hit two 3s in a 10-2 run that pushed the lead to 30-19 with 5:51 until halftime.

