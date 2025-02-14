Kevin Lankinen to replace Juuse Saros in goal for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off vs. Sweden

MONTREAL (AP) — Finland is making a change in net for its second game of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Coach Antti Pennanen said Kevin Lankinen will start against Sweden on Saturday after Juuse Saros allowed six goals on 32 shots in Finland’s 6-1 loss to the United States in each team’s first game of the tournament. Pennanen said he liked how Saros played for the first two periods before giving up three goals in the first three minutes of the third. Other changes could be coming for not just Finland and Sweden but the U.S. and Canada.

