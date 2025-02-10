Kevin Durant ready to move past trade deadline speculation, get back on court for Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant is still with the Phoenix Suns and ready to get back on the court after last week’s eventful trade deadline full of rumors that the franchise was open to dealing the 15-time All-Star. The Suns ended up having a relatively quiet trade deadline, sending disgruntled center Jusuf Nurkic to the Charlotte Hornets but keeping the rest of their core intact. The team’s Big 3 of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal is still together as the franchise tries to gain ground in the standings. Durant is still one of the game’s elite scorers, averaging nearly 27 points per game on 52% shooting.

