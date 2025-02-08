Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal both out with injuries for Suns against the Jazz

By The Associated Press
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Portland, Ore.

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are both out with injuries for the Phoenix Suns in their game against the Utah Jazz on Friday night, one day after a trade deadline where both players were the subject of multiple trade rumors. Durant (ankle) is missing his second straight game while Beal (left great toe) was seen hobbling late in the Suns’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Both were listed as questionable on the injury report earlier Friday.

