Kessler stuns Gauff in Dubai as Sabalenka and Swiatek advance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — McCartney Kessler earned her first top-10 victory by beating third-ranked Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-5 at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday.

Gauff hadn’t fallen to an opponent ranked outside the top 50 since a loss to Sofia Kenin (128th) at Wimbledon in 2023.

Kessler, ranked No. 54, will play either Emma Raducanu or Karolina Muchova in the round of 16.

Earlier, second-seeded Iga Swiatek beat Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 and will next face Dayana Yastremska for a spot int the quarterfinals.

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka eliminated Veronia Kudermetova 6-3, 6-4, and defending champion Jasmine Paolini defeated Eva Lys 6-2, 7-5.

Elena Rybakina , Jessica Pegula and Paula Badosa also advanced.

