Kerfoot has a goal and 2 assists in Utah’s 5-2 victory over the Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and two assists and Karel Vejmelka stopped 27 shots to help the Utah Hockey Club beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Sunday.

Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and an assist. Nick DeSimone and Kailer Yamamoto each scored their first goals of the season and Logan Cooley also scored.

Joe Veleno and Ryan Donato scored for Chicago. Arvid Soderblom made 26 saves.

The Blackhawks have lost three straight and 10 of 11.

Takeaways

Utah: Utah ended a two-game losing streak after falling 8-0 in Tampa Bat on Thursday night and 2-1 in overtime Friday night at Florida.

Blackhawks: Former University of Minnesota teammates Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel made their NHL debuts.

Key moment

Sergachev and Kerfoot scored in a 31-second span late in the second period to give Utah a 3-2 lead. Sergachev tied it with 3:23 to go, and Kerfoot gave Utah the lead with 2:52 remaining.

Key stat

Utah blocked 17 shots.

Up next

Utah hosts Calgary on Tuesday night to open a five-game homestand. The Blackhawks host Colorado on Wednesday night to end a five-game homestand.

