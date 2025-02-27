Kentucky’s Oweh has the last word in career-best performance against Oklahoma, his former team

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s fans yapped at Kentucky’s Otega Oweh all game long, but the ex-Sooner guard made the final statement. He scored a career-high 28 points and banked in an off-balance floater with six seconds remaining for the winner against his former team as No. 17 Kentucky beat Oklahoma 83-82 on Wednesday night. Oweh was booed loudly during introductions and throughout the game. At one point, Oklahoma students chanted “He’s a traitor” while Oweh stood at the free-throw line. But he scored Kentucky’s final 18 points, seemingly feeding off the energy.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.