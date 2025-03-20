Kentucky women host NCAA Tournament games for first time in 8 years as they face Liberty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — When fourth-seeded Kentucky tips off at home against No. 13 Liberty on Friday, it will be the first time the Wildcats have hosted the opening rounds since 2017. The biggest reason for that stands just 5-foot-6. Georgia Amoore came to Lexington from Virginia Tech, after coach Kenny Brooks left the Hokies to take over the Wildcats (22-7). The graduate transfer leads her new school averaging 19.1 points and 6.9 assists per game. The Aussie native also tops the Southeastern Conference in average assists and ranks fifth in scoring. Kansas State and Fairfield face off in the other game.

