Kentucky guard Jaxson Robinson out for season with wrist injury, coach says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky guard Jaxson Robinson will miss the rest of the season because of a wrist injury. Coach Mark Pope announced the update on Saturday after the Wildcats’ 94-78 loss to No. 1 Auburn. Robinson, one of Kentucky’s top scorers, sat out on Saturday and missed four of the team’s last five games. He had seven points in 12 minutes on Wednesday in an 83-82 win over Oklahoma. Pope said Robinson will have surgery on the wrist this week.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.