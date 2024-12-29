Kenny Pickett says he’ll ‘be OK’ after rib injury knocks him out of dream start for Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kenny Pickett says it was “incredibly special” to start a game for the team he grew up rooting for, the Philadelphia Eagles. The backup quarterback left Sunday’s 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys with a rib injury but he says he’ll “be OK.” Pickett is a New Jersey native who started going to Eagles games with his dad and grandfather at age 5. He ran and threw for touchdowns before he was hurt on a hit by Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons. Pickett started in place of Jalen Hurts, who was sidelined because of a concussion.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.