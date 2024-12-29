Kenny Pickett says he’ll ‘be OK’ after rib injury knocks him out of dream start for Eagles

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) walks with Dom DiSandro, right, senior advisor to the general manager, chief security officer and gameday coaching operations, along with trainers on his way to the locker room after going down on a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kenny Pickett says it was “incredibly special” to start a game for the team he grew up rooting for, the Philadelphia Eagles. The backup quarterback left Sunday’s 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys with a rib injury but he says he’ll “be OK.” Pickett is a New Jersey native who started going to Eagles games with his dad and grandfather at age 5. He ran and threw for touchdowns before he was hurt on a hit by Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons. Pickett started in place of Jalen Hurts, who was sidelined because of a concussion.

