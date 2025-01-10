Kendall Bostic’s double-double helps Illinois women beat No. 23 Iowa 62-57

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kendall Bostic had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Genesis Bryant scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth quarter and Illinois beat No. 23 Iowa 62-57. Illinois (12-4, 2-3) won its second series meeting in the last 10 games, including a 90-86 win at home on Jan. 1, 2023. Iowa (12-4, 2-3), coming off a 74-66 loss to No. 8 Maryland, has lost back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 1, 2022. McKenzie also scored 12 points for Illinois and Jasmine Brown-Hagger added 10. Hannah Stuelke had 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for Iowa. Lucy Olsen added 16 points to go with five assists. Iowa was hurt by going 8 of 17 from the free-throw line and turning it over 18 times.

