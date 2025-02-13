Kelsey Plum joins LA Sparks in a reunion with former Aces teammate Dearica Hamby

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelsey Plum used to attend Los Angeles Sparks games as a kid, with her mother driving them from the San Diego area. The 30-year-old point guard has come full circle, joining the Sparks from the Las Vegas Aces in a three-team trade. Plum helped the Aces win back-to-back WNBA titles. She’ll try to return the Sparks to their glory days. The team has missed the playoffs the last four years after winning three WNBA titles earlier in franchise history. The deal reunites Plum with her former Aces teammate Dearica Hamby and new Sparks coach Lynne Roberts, who was at Utah when she coached against Plum who starred at Washington.

