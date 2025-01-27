Kelsey Plum headed to Los Angeles and Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas in blockbuster 3-way deal: AP source

Kelsey Plum is headed to Los Angeles as part of a three-way trade that will send Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Sunday night because no official deal has been announced. Plum helped the Aces win consecutive WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. She averaged 17.8 points and 4.2 assists last season. Loyd had requested a trade out of Seattle last month. The Sparks traded the No. 2 pick in the draft and Li Yueru to Seattle. Los Angeles also received the No. 9 pick. The Aces got the 13th pick in the draft.

