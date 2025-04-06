Keller, Hayton lead Utah to 4-1 win over Jets

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton each had a goal and an assist, and the Utah Hockey Club beat the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Saturday night.

Kevin Stenlund also had a goal and an assist, and Nick Bjugstad also scored for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 32 shots to get his third win in four games and improve to 24-21-7 this season.

Mark Scheifele scored for thee Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 24 saves.

Keller gave Utah a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 4:24 into the game as he r edirected Hayton’s cross-ice pass past Hellebuyck from the right circle.

Hayton doubled the lead 57 seconds into the second with Utah’s second with the man advantage, backhanding the puck past Hellebuyck after getting a pass from Dylan Guenther. Keller also had an assist on the play to give him 500 points for his career.

Utah Hockey Club center Barrett Hayton (27) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) while being defended by Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg (54) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tyler Tate

Stenlund scored from the top of the right circle with 3:03 remaining in the middle period to make it 3-0.

Scheifele got the Jets on the scoreboard with a power-play goal at 2:45 of the third, but Bjugstad sealed it with an empty-netter with 2:41 to go.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg lost for just the fourth time in 12 games, remaining four points ahead of Dallas atop the Central Division and one point ahead of East-leading Washington in the Presidents’ Trophy race.

Utah: Utah pulled seven points behind Minnesota for the second wild card in Western Conference.

Key moment

After Hellebuyck made a handful of elite saves to keep the game in reach, Stenlund beat him clean off the rush to give Utah a 3-0 lead late in the second period.

Key stat

Scheifele’s goal gave him 800 points for his career. He trails only former teammate Blake Wheeler (812) on the franchise list.

Up next

Jets host St. Louis on Monday, and Utah hosts Seattle on Tuesday.

