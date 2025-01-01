Kazakhstan is into the United Cup semifinals, Iga Swiatek and Poland qualify for the final eight

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Kazakhstan has advanced to the United Cup mixed teams tennis tournament semifinals with an unassailable 2-0 lead over a German team playing without the injured world No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev. Zverev was a late scratch for Germany on Wednesday due to a biceps injury. He was scheduled to face Alexander Shevchenko but withdrew at the last minute with Kazakhstan leading the tie 1-0 after Elena Rybakina beat Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-1. Shevchenko beat Zverev’s replacement, Daniel Masur, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-2 to clinch the tie for Kazakhstan. In Sydney, Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurcacz won their deciding mixed doubles match over the Czech Republic to advance Poland to the quarterfinals.

