LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaysha Love’s path to becoming a world bobsled champion had an unlikely ally along the way. That would be the greatest bobsledder ever. The story goes like this: Love and longtime U.S. bobsled coach Brian Shimer were watching film on an iPad, going over every nuance of the track where they were sliding that week. As they talked, Love felt someone next to her. The person who crashed the conversation was German bobsled great Francesco Friedrich, who has more wins than anyone in the sport’s history. He asked for the iPad. And the knowledge started to flow.

