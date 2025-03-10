Kawhi Leonard’s only shot in OT is the game winner at the buzzer for Clippers over Kings

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard’s only shot in overtime proved to be the game winner. His left hook hit the backboard and rim before dropping in at the buzzer, giving the Los Angeles Clippers a 111-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Leonard struggled most of the night, missing 12 of 18 shots before his winning shot. The Clippers maintained their grip on the eighth and final playoff spot in the West over the ninth-place Kings. Leonard has gradually increased his minutes since making his season debut in January. However, he’s still on a restriction and briefly sat down in overtime before coming back in to make the winning shot.

