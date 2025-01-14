Kawhi Leonard in no hurry to end minutes restriction as he works his way back with the Clippers

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles against Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessie Alcheh]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is in no rush to break free of the minutes restriction he’s been playing under since making his season debut recently. The Los Angeles Clippers superstar says he’s taking his time because when he rushed things in the past he landed back on the bench. Leonard had six points on 3-for-9 shooting and five rebounds in 21 minutes of his third game, a 109-98 win over the Miami Heat. The two-time NBA Finals MVP started the season late while needing time to rehabilitate and strengthen his surgically repaired right knee that ended his previous few seasons early.

