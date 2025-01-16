Kaufman-Renn scores 19 and No. 17 Purdue comes back to beat Washington 69-58

SEATTLE (AP) — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 19 points to help No. 17 Purdue dig itself out of a hole and come away with a 69-58 win over Washington. The Boilermakers trailed by 10 late in the first half and were down by eight at the break, but opened the second period with an 11-2 run to storm back in front. Kaufman-Renn, who entered averaging 17.5 points per game, had a lot to do with the turnaround, scoring 13 points in the final 20 minutes.

