Katie Taylor retains top spot as Ireland’s most admired athlete

DUBLIN (AP) — Champion boxer Katie Taylor has been named Ireland’s “most admired athlete” for the eighth straight year, and two other women round out the top three. Taylor took 15% of the vote in the Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index, released on Thursday, a month after she retained her undisputed super lightweight championship in a unanimous decision over Amanda Serrano. Next on the list was sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke (11%) followed by two-time Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington (10%).

