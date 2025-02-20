Katie Lou Samuelson signs with Seattle Storm, agent says

Katie Lou Samuelson is headed back to the Seattle Storm, her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said. Samuelson, who played with the Storm in 2021, agreed to a one-year deal with Seattle on Thursday. She mutually parted ways with the Indiana Fever earlier this month. Samuelson missed the 2023 season due to maternity leave and returned last year, appearing in 37 games for the Fever while averaging 4.3 points. The 27-year-old wing started 24 games for Seattle, averaging 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists that season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.