Katherine Legge’s long, varied journey in motorsports leads to NASCAR Cup Series debut

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Katherine Legge has raced in just about every series possible during her 25-year journey in professional motorsports, ranging from dirt tracks to IndyCar. Even so, she doesn’t mind admitting to being nervous about potentially rubbing fenders with the likes of Joey Logano, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell in her first NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. Legge is set to become the first woman in a NASCAR Cup Series race since Danica Patrick made her final start in the Daytona 500 seven years ago. She’ll drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.