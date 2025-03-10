Katherine Legge spins out twice in first NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Katherine Legge spent 25 years working her way through professional motorsports before getting her shot at driving a NASCAR Cup Series car. Her first go-round was a bumpy ride. The first woman to drive a Cup Series car in seven years, Legge spun out twice and didn’t finish the race in her debut at Phoenix Raceway. Legge struggled in qualifying at the mile oval in the desert, so she and the Live Fast Motorsports opted to make several overnight changes to her No. 78 Chevrolet. The English driver struggled with the changes early in the race, spinning out on lap 4. Legge had trouble making up any ground and spun out again late in the race, ending her day in 30th place.

