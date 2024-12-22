Kasparas Jakucionis scores 21, lifts Illinois over Missouri in 80-77 thriller

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kasparas Jakucionis scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket with 28 seconds left and Illinois defeated Missouri 80-77 in the annual Braggin’ Rights game between the nonconference rivals. Illinois held the lead for nearly 30 minutes of game time, but a late rally by Missouri took the game down to the wire. An 11-0 run, capped by Trent Pierce’s layup gave the Tigers a 68-67 lead with about 4 minutes to go. In the final minute, Jakucionis drove the right side of the line, stopped, pivoted and hit a turnaround jumper to put Illinois ahead 79-77 with 28 seconds left. After a miss by Missouri, Kylan Boswell made one of two free throws for a three-point lead, then Jacob Crews missed a 3-pointer that could have tied it for Missouri.

